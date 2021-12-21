Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.23

Shares of Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.23 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.69). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 210,207 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 14.18 and a quick ratio of 13.65.

Surface Transforms Company Profile (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

