SushiSwap Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.77 or 0.00011732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $733.57 million and $236.67 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00040109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.66 or 0.00200777 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 238,765,203 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

