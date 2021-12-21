suterusu (SUTER) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, suterusu has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $17.26 million and $529,611.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00040013 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006690 BTC.

About suterusu

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

