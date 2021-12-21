SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 300.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $637.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $355.37 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $715.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $629.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,620 shares of company stock worth $15,133,863 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SIVB. Raymond James boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.95.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

