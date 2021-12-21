Swagatam Mukerji Buys 396 Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 396 shares of Centaur Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £225.72 ($298.22).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 259 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £150.22 ($198.47).

On Tuesday, October 19th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 269 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £150.64 ($199.02).

CAU stock remained flat at $GBX 56 ($0.74) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,278. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of £82.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.65. Centaur Media Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 26.11 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 58 ($0.77).

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

