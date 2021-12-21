Swap (XWP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $403,814.18

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Swap has a total market cap of $403,814.18 and approximately $493.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00051880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.13 or 0.08144894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,993.41 or 0.99883215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00072324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00047158 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 14,533,319 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

