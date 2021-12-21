Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $107,645.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swapcoinz has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $3.24 million and $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00051864 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.50 or 0.08190707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,665.70 or 0.99888804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00072508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00047035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002660 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

