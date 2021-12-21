Swingby Hits One Day Volume of $378,920.00 (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Swingby has a market cap of $9.61 million and approximately $378,920.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001949 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052531 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,286,912 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

