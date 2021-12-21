Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.97

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.97 and last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 2237674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 13,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $352,946.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,525,176 shares of company stock worth $38,806,434. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Switch by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Switch during the third quarter valued at $4,897,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Switch by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,985,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after buying an additional 359,739 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the third quarter valued at $950,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

