Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.59 Million

Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will report sales of $492.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $499.90 million and the lowest is $486.50 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $500.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,031 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,630. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 114,224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,326,000 after buying an additional 36,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 200,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,813,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

