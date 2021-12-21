Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.59 Million

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will report sales of $492.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $499.90 million and the lowest is $486.50 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $500.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,031 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,630. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 114,224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,326,000 after buying an additional 36,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 200,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,813,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.