Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $11.00

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.74. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

TNGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,850,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,849,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,959,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.