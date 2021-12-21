Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger Sells 50,000 Shares

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at C$228,750.

Robert John Rotzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

On Thursday, December 16th, Robert John Rotzinger sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.51, for a total transaction of C$50,260.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Robert John Rotzinger sold 300 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.51, for a total transaction of C$753.00.

TSE TKO traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.46. Taseko Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$1.38 and a twelve month high of C$3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$709.89 million and a P/E ratio of 22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$132.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 9.1400002 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.20.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.