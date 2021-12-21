Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger Sells 50,000 Shares

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at C$228,750.
Robert John Rotzinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 16th, Robert John Rotzinger sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.51, for a total transaction of C$50,260.00.
- On Tuesday, December 14th, Robert John Rotzinger sold 300 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.51, for a total transaction of C$753.00.
TSE TKO traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.46. Taseko Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$1.38 and a twelve month high of C$3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$709.89 million and a P/E ratio of 22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.20.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
