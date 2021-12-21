Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $43.59

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and traded as low as $36.64. Tecsys shares last traded at $36.64, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on TCYSF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tecsys in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49.

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

