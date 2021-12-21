Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDY. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 149.8% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,571. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDY opened at $411.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $350.01 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.59.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.80.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.