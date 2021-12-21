Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.80.

TDY stock opened at $411.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $436.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.59. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $350.01 and a 1 year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,524 shares of company stock worth $4,981,571 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

