Telos (TLOS) Market Cap Achieves $177.72 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Telos has a total market capitalization of $177.72 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Telos has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Telos coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Telos

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

