Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Brokerages expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to announce $1.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.09 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $6.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenaris.

Several research firms have commented on TS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

Tenaris stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.78. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

