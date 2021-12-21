Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.41.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.55. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

