TENT Trading 35.3% Lower Over Last Week (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. TENT has a total market capitalization of $492,889.51 and approximately $123,834.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TENT has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.00331028 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00129988 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00087342 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000128 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003748 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.