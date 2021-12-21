TERA Hits 1-Day Volume of $81,580.00 (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. TERA has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $81,580.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. One TERA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

