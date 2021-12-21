Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.13.
TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th.
In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of TER opened at $155.71 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $104.05 and a 1 year high of $163.03. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day moving average of $129.05.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.
About Teradyne
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
