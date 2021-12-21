Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.13.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,578,000 after acquiring an additional 194,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,776,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,936,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,365,000 after acquiring an additional 48,578 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER opened at $155.71 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $104.05 and a 1 year high of $163.03. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day moving average of $129.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

