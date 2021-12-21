Terracoin (TRC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $569.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $688,598.32 and approximately $569.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,139.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.82 or 0.00899108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $124.83 or 0.00254024 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00026334 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003467 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

