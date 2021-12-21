TerraKRW Price Hits $0.0009 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $33.32 million and $66,328.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.16 or 0.08171932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,347.37 or 1.00036458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00072635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00047115 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002649 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,466,280,901 coins and its circulating supply is 38,465,551,793 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

