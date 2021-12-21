Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Raised by Mosaic Advisors LLC

Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 957.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.9% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $905.64. The stock had a trading volume of 179,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,189,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,032.19 and its 200 day moving average is $814.74. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock worth $3,955,273,899. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $805.90.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

