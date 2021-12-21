TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.07

Shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.07 and traded as high as $7.94. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 197,612 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.50 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $1,524,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Timothy Bryan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $162,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

