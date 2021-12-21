Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 5,547 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HALO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.