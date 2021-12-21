Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 666 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of CoreSite Realty worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 137.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 8.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 12.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 48,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $169.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.15 and a 200-day moving average of $147.48.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 246.60%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COR. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.21.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.