Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

