Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Sonoco Products worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SON stock opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently -110.43%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

