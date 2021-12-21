Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Silicon Laboratories worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,666,000 after buying an additional 79,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,673,000 after purchasing an additional 42,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,831 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 787,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $496,257.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,255 shares of company stock worth $2,474,083 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $196.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.15 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.55 and its 200 day moving average is $161.70.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The company had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.38.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

