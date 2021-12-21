Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,729 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kroger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. Northcoast Research increased their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,196 shares of company stock worth $3,075,028 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.