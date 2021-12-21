Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of EQT worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

