Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Colfax worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 18.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,758 shares of company stock valued at $8,263,070 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of CFX opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

