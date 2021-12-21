Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,157 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Glacier Bancorp worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.87.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Truist upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

