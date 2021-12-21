Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.63 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $231.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.90. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $197.63 and a one year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

In related news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

