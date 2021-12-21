Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 198,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

ES stock opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $92.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.53.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

