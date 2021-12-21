Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,321,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ball by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 21.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 78,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,983 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 8.0% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 70,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BLL. Truist began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLL opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day moving average is $89.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.92%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

