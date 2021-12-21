Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 76,727 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,727 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Perrigo worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Perrigo by 445.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,969,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,560,000 after buying an additional 2,424,881 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 112.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,541,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,509 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,024,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,988,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 25.1% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,975,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,439,000 after purchasing an additional 596,150 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -51.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, CFO Raymond Silcock bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $990,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

