Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases New Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,688 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Digital Turbine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 9.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPS opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 103.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on APPS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

