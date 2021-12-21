Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,653 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.9% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $177.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.17. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.25.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

