Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,040 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in PACCAR by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

