Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,342 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NUE opened at $111.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.48. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

