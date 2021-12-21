Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 639 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $393,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 246.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 142.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $570.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $573.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.13. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $363.00 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

