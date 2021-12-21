Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,628 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of FAST opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.26%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

