Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 9,020 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.5% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 10,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEIC. Truist began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.