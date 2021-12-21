Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,353 shares of company stock valued at $37,271,300. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $194.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.17 and a 1 year high of $205.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

