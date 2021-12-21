Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Texas Roadhouse worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 25,679.3% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1,647.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,566,000 after purchasing an additional 328,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

TXRH stock opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

