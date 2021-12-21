Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Trading Down 6.6%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 5,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 46,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

About Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF)

Thai Beverage Public Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of beverage. It operates through the following segments: Spirits, Beer, Non-alcoholic Beverage, and Food. The Spirits segment produces and sell spirits products. The Beer segment manufactures branded beer products.

