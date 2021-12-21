The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $17,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.07.

NYSE ALL opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

