The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Lowered by JRM Investment Counsel LLC

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up about 10.1% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $19,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $119.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.66. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.